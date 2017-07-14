Young was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Thursday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports

With Mike Trout (thumb) set to come off the DL on Friday, the Angels cleared a roster spot by outrighting Young. The 32-year-old Young appeared in 34 games while Trout was sidelined and slashed .260/.336/.396 with three home runs and eight stolen bases in that stretch. He'll no longer have a spot on the 40-man roster, which complicates his route back to the big league club later in the season.