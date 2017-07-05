Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Rejoins lineup
Young (hand) will start in left field and bat ninth Wednesday against the Twins.
Young will reenter the starting nine following a four-game stint on the bench that limited him to pinch-running duties. With his bruised hand presenting no complications during batting practice, Young should settle back into a near-everyday role in left field through the All-Star break. Once the second half opens, Mike Trout (thumb) is expected to be ready to come off the disabled list and take back his starting gig from Young.
