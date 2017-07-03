Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Remains out Monday
Young (hand) is not in the lineup Monday against the Twins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Young is set to miss his third straight contest as he continues to nurse a hand contusion. He'll remain day-to-day for now, while Ben Revere will again draw the start in left field for him. While Young has been serviceable for the Angels', he's set to lose most of his playing time with Mike Trout (thumb) expected to return sometime around the All-Star break.
