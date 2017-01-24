Young agreed to a minor league contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The vast majority of Young's playing time in 2016 came at Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he slashed .263/.338/.339 over 116 games. That performance was an adequate representation of what's become expected from Young, as he's failed to demonstrate the consistent ability to hit for power or average since showing flashes of promise in 2012. While it's likely that Young will start 2017 in the minors, the possibility exists that the utility man could see occasional time with the big club if injuries become a problem for the Angels.