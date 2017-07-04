Young (hand) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The hand injury Young suffered Friday will relegate him to the bench for a fourth consecutive game, allowing Ben Revere to pick up another start in left field. Even if Young is able to shake off the injury and return before the All-Star break, his time as an everyday player looks to be coming to an end with Mike Trout (thumb) expected back for the start of the second half.