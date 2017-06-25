Young returned to the starting lineup Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and his seventh stolen base in a 6-3 win over the Red Sox.

The veteran outfielder was given the day off Friday, but he resumed his role as the Angels' starting left fielder Saturday. Young's bat has cooled off since his torrid start in the majors, but his overall production (.289/.379/.461) and dangerous speed keep him in the fantasy conversation.