Young returned to the starting lineup Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and his seventh stolen base in a 6-3 win over the Red Sox.

The veteran outfielder was given the day off Friday, but he resumed his role as the Angels' starting left fielder Saturday. Young's bat has cooled off since his torrid start in the majors, but his overall production (.289/.379/.461) and dangerous speed keep him in the fantasy conversation.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories