Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Steals seventh base Saturday
Young returned to the starting lineup Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and his seventh stolen base in a 6-3 win over the Red Sox.
The veteran outfielder was given the day off Friday, but he resumed his role as the Angels' starting left fielder Saturday. Young's bat has cooled off since his torrid start in the majors, but his overall production (.289/.379/.461) and dangerous speed keep him in the fantasy conversation.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...