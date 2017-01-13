Angels' Garrett Richards: Avoids arbitration
Richards (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $6.85 million contract with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The right-hander missed the final five months of the 2016 season after being diagnosed with a torn UCL. He opted to forego Tommy John surgery and instead try stem-cell therapy. It sounds like Richards is on track to be ready for the start of the year, but manager Mike Scioscia has already said that Richards' pitch counts and innings workload will be monitored carefully.
More News
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Workload will be 'monitored carefully'•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Taken off DL on Tuesday•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Solid in final instructional league outing•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Throws simulated inning Wednesday•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: To face live hitters Wednesday•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Throws bullpen session•