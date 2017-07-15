Angels' Garrett Richards: Begins throwing progression

Richards (biceps) was able to play catch Thursday and Friday, marking a return to the field following his meeting with an independent neurologist last week, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Richards will begin to ramp up his recovery as he figures to throw from longer distances over the next couple days. He still has about a month to go, but this was the first real sign of progress from the right-hander since landing on the DL in early April.