Angels' Garrett Richards: Cervical disc and nerve issues ruled out
Richards (biceps) underwent a spine MRI that ruled out nerve or cervical disc issues on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Richards is still struggling to regain strength in his biceps, so the Angels will continue to evaluate him. Although it's definitely good that the Angels were able to rule spinal issues out, they still don't have a diagnosis on Richards's lingering issues. As such, it remains unclear when he'll be able to return, but expect him to miss at least another couple of weeks as the tests continue.
