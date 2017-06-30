Angels' Garrett Richards: Could be cleared to throw next week
Richards (biceps) is scheduled for a full evaluation next week and could be cleared to throw if all goes well, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Even so, Richards would still require a couple weeks of long toss and bullpen sessions before he will even be able to embark on a rehab assignment. It's good that Richards continues to show progress, but he will still likely be out until mid-August.
