Angels' Garrett Richards: Has yet to resume throwing

Richards (biceps) has not yet resumed throwing, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The right-hander was hoping to pick up a baseball Tuesday, but he was not cleared to do so, and the Angels do not have a date in mind for him to start up with a throwing program. Richards has been shut down for over a week after being diagnosed with nerve irritation in his biceps. JC Ramirez is slated to start Friday and may take several turns in Richards' absence.

