Angels' Garrett Richards: Moved to 60-day disabled list

Richards (biceps) was placed on the 60-day DL on Saturday.

Richards' biceps have been slow to heal and a recent examination revealed that he was dealing with nerve irritation as well. Richards has yet to resume throwing and hadn't been expected to be back in action anytime soon. However, landing on the 60-day disabled list will keep him out until at least early June.

