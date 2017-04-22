Angels' Garrett Richards: Still not cleared to throw
Richards is progressing as he recovers from a biceps strain but has not been cleared to throw, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Expect Richards to need multiple bullpen sessions before he is even considered for a rehab assignment. Richards isn't dealing with any structural issues, but that hasn't helped the Angels get him back on track. He is likely at least another two weeks from returning, with another month away from the mound more realistic.
