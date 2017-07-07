Angels' Garrett Richards: Tests reveal improvement
Richards (biceps) went to see an independent neurologist Friday, which resulted in the detection of improvement within his irritated nerve, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The next step in the process revolves around the decision of team doctors, since it is their call to determine when Richards is able to start throwing. Although the neurologist found that the irritation has not completely vanished, this news comes as positive for the right-hander as he may finally be cleared to throw. There will likely be news surrounding the decision of the team doctors within the next few days, but Richards is still likely out until mid-August even if he is able to begin tossing the ball around.
