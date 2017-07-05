Angels' Garrett Richards: Will undergo exam Monday
Richards (biceps) is scheduled to undergo a thorough exam Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The exam should provide a good barometer of how well Richards is recovery from biceps nerve irritation, a condition that has prevented him from throwing for the last three months. If doctors determine that Richards is healing as anticipated, he could finally receive clearance to resume playing catch off flat ground. Considering the length of Richards' absence, it will likely take at least a month for him to complete any throwing program, so a mid-August return from the 60-day disabled list would seem to be the best-case scenario at this time.
