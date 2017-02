Mahle will compete for a spot in the bullpen this spring.

Mahle's big league debut didn't go as he had planned, finishing with a 5.40 ERA and a mediocre 1.40 K/BB ratio. He will have to do a better job at limiting the walks while throwing a fastball that sits in the high 80s. Despite the disappointing debut, Mahle will compete for a back of the bullpen job due to the Angels' lack of organizational arms.