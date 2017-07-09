Angels' Huston Street: Expects to return after All-Star break

Street (groin) is confident he can return from the disabled list following the All-Star break, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Street added that his return may come a few days after he is eligible if the Angels feel that he needs to undergo a short rehab stint. A quick return would be a positive omen for the oft-injured reliever, as he was effective upon his initial return from the disabled list -- albeit in a small sample size -- throwing four scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Street isn't a great prospective pickup for those hunting saves given Bud Norris' sustained success as the Halos' closer this season.