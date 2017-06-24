Angels' Huston Street: Fires scoreless frame in 2017 debut

Street (lat/triceps) fired a perfect inning Friday, striking out one in a loss to the Red Sox.

It was the veteran's first appearance since being activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday. Street looked sharp, needing just 11 pitches to retire the side with a fastball that sat in the 88-90 mph range. The 33-year-old wasn't expected to assume closing duties right off the bat, but given the fluid situation in the ninth following Bud Norris' (knee) placement on the disabled list, Street is worth consideration as a speculative add for saves.