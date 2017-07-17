Angels' Huston Street: Has yet to resume throwing
Street (groin) has yet to resume throwing despite being eligible to return from the disabled list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Street expressed confidence in his ability to return from a minor groin injury following the All-Star break, but that goal appeared to be too lofty for the oft-injured reliever. Manager Mike Scioscia stated that the 33-year-old's injury has improved, which rules out any sort of setback, but a clear timetable for a return has not been set.
