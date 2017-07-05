Angels' Huston Street: Lands on disabled list

Street (groin) was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to June 3.

Street will hit the shelf as the Angels recall the services of Eduardo Paredes from Triple-A Salt Lake to provide depth out of the bullpen. After returning from the 60-day DL on June 22 due to a lat and triceps issue, Street has worked four unblemished innings, striking out three and only allowing three baserunners in the process. There hasn't been a clear timetable for Street's return, but he will be eligible to come off the disabled list following the All-Star break.