Angels' Huston Street: Lands on disabled list
Street (groin) was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to June 3.
Street will hit the shelf as the Angels recall the services of Eduardo Paredes from Triple-A Salt Lake to provide depth out of the bullpen. After returning from the 60-day DL on June 22 due to a lat and triceps issue, Street has worked four unblemished innings, striking out three and only allowing three baserunners in the process. There hasn't been a clear timetable for Street's return, but he will be eligible to come off the disabled list following the All-Star break.
