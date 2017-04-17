Angels' Huston Street: Moved to 60-day DL

Street was transferred to the 60-day DL Monday.

The move was made to make room on the 40-man roster for Parker Bridwell, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Orioles. This move makes sense, as the Angels are expected to be overly cautious with Street given his injury-filled past. Cam Bedrosian will continue to the majority of save chances while Street remains out.

