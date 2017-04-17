Angels' Huston Street: Rehab slowed down due to impingement
Street (back) is dealing with a "mild shoulder impingement" and has had his throwing program slowed down, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported Monday.
The Angels shifted Street to the 60-day disabled list earlier on Monday, and this was likely a big factor in that decision. Street won't be eligible to return until June as a result, but it was unlikely he would take the mound in the season's first two months regardless. Cam Bedrosian will be first in line for saves in Anaheim until Street is back and healthy.
