Angels' Huston Street: Will throw bullpen Wednesday
Street (back) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, and if all goes well, he will throw off a mound Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Wednesday's bullpen session will mark the first time the veteran closer has thrown since injuring his lat Mar. 3. Street was moved to the 60-day disabled list this month, so he won't be eligible to return to the majors until June 1 at the earliest. The Angels' closer position has been hit hard with injuries this season, so it is unclear how things will stand once the 33-year-old regains his health. Given his pedigree and previous success as a closer, Street could potentially regain his role once he is activated.
