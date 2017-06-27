Jones, 19, has rebounded from a poor start and is currently slashing .266/.332/.394 through 65 games for Low-A Burlington.

Jones is hitting .316 over his last 10 contests, and he has shown an intriguing combination of power and speed in 2017. The teenager has five home runs and 13 steals this season. Jones remains raw, but has exceptional physical tools that are starting to translate to the diamond.