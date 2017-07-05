Ramirez (7-7) gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings Tuesday, striking out four in a loss to the Twins.

It took him 97 pitches to get through five frames, and after he gave up a leadoff double in the sixth on his 100th pitch of the night, that was it for the 28-year-old righty. Ramirez carved out solid fantasy value over his first 12 starts, going 5-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 1.16 WHIP, but he's been an unmitigated disaster over his last seven games -- 2-4 with a 7.07 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. He throws hard and has on occasion generated helpful strikeout numbers, but the league has made an adjustment that's led to a lot of hard hits against him. Ramirez won't make his next start until after the All-Star break.