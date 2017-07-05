Angels' JC Ramirez: Allows four runs in inefficient outing
Ramirez (7-7) gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings Tuesday, striking out four in a loss to the Twins.
It took him 97 pitches to get through five frames, and after he gave up a leadoff double in the sixth on his 100th pitch of the night, that was it for the 28-year-old righty. Ramirez carved out solid fantasy value over his first 12 starts, going 5-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 1.16 WHIP, but he's been an unmitigated disaster over his last seven games -- 2-4 with a 7.07 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. He throws hard and has on occasion generated helpful strikeout numbers, but the league has made an adjustment that's led to a lot of hard hits against him. Ramirez won't make his next start until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Hit hard Thursday•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Bounces back for seventh win•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Takes fifth loss to Royals•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Effective in no-decision against Yanks•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Improves to 6-4 with Thursday's win•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Serves up three homers Friday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...