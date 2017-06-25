Angels' JC Ramirez: Bounces back for seventh win
Ramirez (7-5) tossed six innings of one-run ball while striking out five in a win over the Red Sox.
The 28-year-old threw 64 of his 95 pitches for strikes after walking four in his previous short outing, and the aggressive approach paid off against a potent Boston lineup. Ramirez carried an ugly 8.53 June ERA into Saturday's start, so this could be a sign that the he is getting back on the right track. The converted reliever draws another tough matchup against a red-hot Dodgers lineup Thursday, but if he comes out of that outing unscathed, then he may regain the trust of fantasy owners he built through his first nine starts (3.20 ERA and 1.10 WHIP).
