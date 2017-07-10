Ramirez (8-7) allowed two hits and five walks with two strikeouts over six shutout innings in Sunday's 3-0 win over Texas.

Ramirez's command problems prevented him from working deeper into the game, but he and a trio of relievers still combined for a two-hit shutout. While the season-high walk total was troubling, this performance was still a welcome turnaround after the right-hander allowed 15 runs in 19.2 innings over his previous four starts. Ramirez's first appearance after the All-Star break is scheduled for next Sunday against the Rays.