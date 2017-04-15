Angels' JC Ramirez: Crushed in first big-league start
Ramirez (2-1) pitched five innings, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three Royals in Friday's loss.
Ramirez's first career start didn't go well from the get-go. The right-hander surrender a two-run homer on just his third pitch of the evening. Ramirez was simply catching too much of the plate, something feasible as a reliever, but certainly not as a starter. The 28-year-old is slated to make another start in place of Garrett Richards (biceps) on Wednesday in Houston.
More News
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Slated to start Friday•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Picks up victory Wednesday•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Still in rotation battle•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Adds curveball to arsenal•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Feels fatigued after first start•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Will stretch out as starter in spring training•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...