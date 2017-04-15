Ramirez (2-1) pitched five innings, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three Royals in Friday's loss.

Ramirez's first career start didn't go well from the get-go. The right-hander surrender a two-run homer on just his third pitch of the evening. Ramirez was simply catching too much of the plate, something feasible as a reliever, but certainly not as a starter. The 28-year-old is slated to make another start in place of Garrett Richards (biceps) on Wednesday in Houston.