Angels' JC Ramirez: Fans nine in Wednesday's loss
Ramirez (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine over 5.1 innings during Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.
He threw 53 of his career-high 83 pitches for strikes, while the nine whiffs were also a personal best. The 28-year-old's next start is scheduled for Tuesday at home against the A's, but with Alex Meyer on his way up from Triple-A on Saturday, Ramirez's spot in the rotation could be on thin ice.
