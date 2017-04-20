Ramirez (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine over 5.1 innings during Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

He threw 53 of his career-high 83 pitches for strikes, while the nine whiffs were also a personal best. The 28-year-old's next start is scheduled for Tuesday at home against the A's, but with Alex Meyer on his way up from Triple-A on Saturday, Ramirez's spot in the rotation could be on thin ice.