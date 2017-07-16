Ramirez (8-8) gave up four earned runs on eight hits in a loss to the Rays on Saturday, striking out five and walking one.

The Tampa Bay hitters got to Ramirez early and often, as he allowed multiple hits in each of the first four innings, but was able to limit the damage for the most part before retiring the final eight batters he faced. In the end it was a salvaged start which could have been much worse, but the right-hander showed far better control than his previous outing in which he allowed five walks. Ramirez has been far worse in the confines of Angel Stadium than on the road this season, as his 5.44 ERA over eight starts there would suggest, and it's where his next slated outing happens to be, against the Red Sox next Friday.