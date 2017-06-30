Angels' JC Ramirez: Hit hard Thursday
Ramirez (7-6) surrendered six runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out three over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.
The 28-year-old held the Dodgers to one run through four frames and appeared to be on his way to another quality start before a barrage of home runs in the fifth and sixth innings derailed his outing. Ramirez admitted that his inability to use his curveball effectively was the main reason for his rough night. Not having an effective off-speed pitch against a loaded lineup will eventually burn a starter, and the Dodgers made the converted reliever pay in his third turn through the lineup. Ramirez posted a 7.04 ERA in six June starts, making him a risky play going forward.
