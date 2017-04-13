Ramirez is listed as the probable starter for Friday's game against the Royals.

Ramirez threw 2.2 innings in relief of Garrett Richards (biceps) last week, and he will effectively assume Richards' spot in the rotation beginning Friday. It will be Ramirez's first career major-league start, and his first start at any level since 2011. The 28-year-old hasn't been particularly sharp early on this season and he's maxed out at 38 pitches in an appearance, so he presumably will not be available for a full starter's workload Friday.