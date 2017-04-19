Angels' Jefry Marte: Batting cleanup Wednesday
Marte will start in left field and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Astros, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
With the Angels facing a southpaw (Dallas Keuchel) and Kole Calhoun struggling, Marte will step in for his first start in the outfield this season. It will be his seventh start of the season in total (five at first base, one at DH). Marte hit .244/.322/.462 with four homers in 87 plate appearances against lefties last season.
