Angels' Jefry Marte: Collects two hits Wednesday
Marte got the nod at first against the left-handed Hyun-Jin Ryu Wednesday, going 2-for-3 in a win over the Dodgers.
The 26-year-old was called up to serve on the short side of a platoon at first base with Luis Valbuena after C.J. Cron was demoted to the minors. Marte has hit southpaws slightly better (.214) than righties (.169) this season, but his overall slash line of .188/.291/.317 leaves much to be desired.
