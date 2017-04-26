Angels' Jefry Marte: Gets start against righty
Marte started his second consecutive game Tuesday, even with a right-hander on the mound. He went 0-for-4 in an extra-innings win over the Athletics.
The 25-year-old had been a part of a platoon at first base with CJ Cron, but manager Mike Scioscia has benched the latter in two straight games. It is unclear whether the move is a permanent one, or if the Angels' manager wanted to give Cron an additional day off to work on his swing. Either way, Marte is slashing .132/.214/.237 in 42 plate appearances, so he is a deep-league option at best even with regular playing time.
