Angels' Jefry Marte: Optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake
Marte was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Marte will head down as the Angels call upon newly-acquired infielder Nick Franklin to get the start at second base for Saturday's contest. During his brief stay with the big-league club, Marte went 2-for-11 with three strikeouts while playing some time at first base.
