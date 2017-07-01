Marte was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Marte will head down as the Angels call upon newly-acquired infielder Nick Franklin to get the start at second base for Saturday's contest. During his brief stay with the big-league club, Marte went 2-for-11 with three strikeouts while playing some time at first base.

