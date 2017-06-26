Marte was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City on Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He'll take the place of Kaleb Cowart, who was optioned back to Salt Lake City in a corresponding move. After a slow start with the Bees, Marte settled in at the plate, reaching base in 9-of-10 games before being recalled to the majors. He'll serve as infield depth for the Angels, though he likely won't see enough at-bats to carry any significant fantasy value.