Angels' Jefry Marte: Rejoins big club
Marte was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City on Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
He'll take the place of Kaleb Cowart, who was optioned back to Salt Lake City in a corresponding move. After a slow start with the Bees, Marte settled in at the plate, reaching base in 9-of-10 games before being recalled to the majors. He'll serve as infield depth for the Angels, though he likely won't see enough at-bats to carry any significant fantasy value.
More News
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...