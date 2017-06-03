Angels' Jefry Marte: Sent down to Triple-A
Marte was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
C.J. Cron's recent resurgence down at Triple-A earned him a call back up to the Angels, where he'll take Marte's roster spot. On the other hand, Marte had collected just three hits in his last 23 at-bats prior to his demotion. Marte will head back down to Triple-A to work through his slump for at least 10 days.
