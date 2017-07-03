Chavez (5-9) held the Mariners to two runs on four hits over five innings, walking two and striking out three in a 5-3 loss Sunday.

Chavez labored through in this one, needing 96 pitches (56 strikes) to complete five frames. The veteran hasn't been sharp lately, posting a 4.3 BB/9 and a 6.12 ERA over his previous five starts. The lack of control could be a sign that the 33-year-old is losing steam as we enter the dog days of summer. Chavez was already a marginal fantasy asset with an overall ERA of 4.97, but his recent rough patch makes him hard to trust in almost any format going forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories