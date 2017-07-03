Chavez (5-9) held the Mariners to two runs on four hits over five innings, walking two and striking out three in a 5-3 loss Sunday.

Chavez labored through in this one, needing 96 pitches (56 strikes) to complete five frames. The veteran hasn't been sharp lately, posting a 4.3 BB/9 and a 6.12 ERA over his previous five starts. The lack of control could be a sign that the 33-year-old is losing steam as we enter the dog days of summer. Chavez was already a marginal fantasy asset with an overall ERA of 4.97, but his recent rough patch makes him hard to trust in almost any format going forward.