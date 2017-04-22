Angels' Jesse Chavez: Availability for Sunday in question
Chavez entered Friday's 13-inning contest with the Blue Jays, putting his status for Sunday's scheduled start in question, The Orange County Register's J.P. Hoornstra reports.
The Angels emptied their entire bullpen in a marathon affair with the Blue Jays, so Chavez -- who has experience as a reliever -- was called upon to eat some innings. He only pitched one inning, so there is a chance he could still make his scheduled start against these very same Blue Jays on Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see his next outing pushed back. Daniel Wright would be the favorite to be called up for a spot start should Chavez get rescheduled.
