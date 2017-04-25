Chavez (2-3) allowed a single run on four hits and four walks while striking out seven batters over six innings during Monday's win over Toronto.

After spending the entire 2016 campaign pitching out of the bullpen, Chavez has made three starts for the Angels, and this was easily his best. The veteran righty has proven to be a capable end-of-the-rotation starter in the past, but he hardly moves the fantasy needle enough to be more than a matchup option or streamer in most seasonal leagues. With a career 4.07 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 8.1 K/9, there is upside, but he's prone to poor outings against strong opponents. A road start against Texas awaits, and Chavez owns a career 5.28 ERA at Globe Life Park in Arlington.