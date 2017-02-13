Chavez enters spring training as the front-runner to win the Angels' fifth starter job.

It would make sense for the club to give Chavez first crack at the job after they signed him to a $5.75 million contract this past offseason. The 33-year-old has pitched for three different clubs over the past two years, posting ERAs north of four at each stop. While the ERA likely lands him in the streamer category in standard leagues, Chavez's solid strikeout rate last season (8.46 K/9) and his new pitcher-friendly ballpark could make him a decent option in deep and AL-only formats.