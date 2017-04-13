Chavez (1-1) gave up five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers.

Mike Napoli and Elvis Andrus touched Chavez up for solo homers in the second inning, and then the wheels completely came off in the fifth as the righty saw the first four batters of the inning reach base. The 33-year-old now sports a 5.40 ERA through two starts but his 9:3 K:BB in 10 innings is a little more reassuring. Chavez won't have an easier assignment in his next trip to the mound, though, as he takes on the Astros in Houston on Tuesday.