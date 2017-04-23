Angels' Jesse Chavez: Lines up for two-start week
Chavez will make his next start Monday against the Blue Jays, Pedro Moura of the Orange County Register reports.
After limiting the Astros to one run over seven innings back on April 17, Chavez was initially scheduled to make his next turn in the rotation Sunday against the Blue Jays, but manager Mike Scioscia ended up going with Daniel Wright for that contest after Chavez was needed in relief during Friday's 13-inning loss. Chavez will now be in line for a two-start week, as he'll follow up his outing in Monday's series finale with another turn April 29 against the Rangers in Arlington.
