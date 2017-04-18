Angels' Jesse Chavez: Rebounds in loss to Astros
Chavez (1-2) allowed two runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five over seven innings in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Astros.
It was a nice bounce-back performance from Chavez, who allowed five runs in 4.1 innings in his last outing against the Rangers. The 33-year-old right-hander doesn't have any one skill that stands out, but he can be serviceable in AL-only leagues based on matchups. However, he must continue to pitch well in order to stick in the rotation long term.
