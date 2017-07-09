Chavez (5-10) allowed three runs in five innings on seven hits and two walks to absorb the loss Saturday against the Rangers. He struck out six.

The punchouts rescued an otherwise mediocre line, though they haven't helped make up for his continued mediocre seasonal production. Chavez's full-time starter role has shrunk his K/9 from 8.5 to this year's 7.0, and his 4.99 ERA at the first half's conclusion pegs him as a target for hitter streaming. Still, the Angels likely will rely on him to eat innings to buoy their injury- and disappointment-riddled rotation.