Angels' Jesse Chavez: Walks four in loss to Dodgers
Chavez (5-8) gave up two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Chavez blanked the Dodgers over the first five innings, and both runs charged to him came around to score after he was pulled from the game. The 33-year-old only threw 54 of his 100 pitches for strikes, but he induced nine swinging strikes and kept the ball in the yard, breaking a streak of 13 consecutive appearances with at least one home run allowed. It was a nice bounce-back effort against a good lineup, but Chavez's propensity for giving up the long ball and declining strikeout rate make him a dicey streaming option in mixed leagues.
