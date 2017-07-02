Angels' John Lamb: Reinstated from suspension
Lamb has made two starts for Triple-A Salt Lake since completing a 50-game suspension for a second positive test for a drug of abuse, covering 10 innings and giving up four runs on nine hits and six walks.
Lamb had been recovering from back surgery to begin the season before he was hit with the suspension in May, but now that he's healthy again, he'll try to resurrect a once-promising career in the upper minors. The lefty isn't a member of the Angels' 40-man roster, so he'll likely need to curb the walks and show an uptick in velocity if he hopes to resurface in the big leagues before 2017 draws to a close.
