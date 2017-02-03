Alvarez is an early favorite to win a bullpen job out of spring training, the Orange County Register reports.

The 27-year-old southpaw was a bright spot on an otherwise disappointing bullpen for the Angels in 2016. His 3.45 ERA and 8.01 K/9 were right in line with his successful 2015 season. With a shortage of dominant arms, it seems like only an injury would prevent Alvarez from making the Opening Day roster.

