Angels' Jose Alvarez: Candidate to land bullpen job
Alvarez is an early favorite to win a bullpen job out of spring training, the Orange County Register reports.
The 27-year-old southpaw was a bright spot on an otherwise disappointing bullpen for the Angels in 2016. His 3.45 ERA and 8.01 K/9 were right in line with his successful 2015 season. With a shortage of dominant arms, it seems like only an injury would prevent Alvarez from making the Opening Day roster.
