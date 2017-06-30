Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Alvarez pitched two scoreless innings in Friday's loss to the Dodgers, so the Angels decided to swap him out for the fresh arm of Brooks Pounders. The 28-year-old should find himself back up with the big club when another reliever is needed.

