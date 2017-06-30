Angels' Jose Alvarez: Heads back to minors
Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Alvarez pitched two scoreless innings in Friday's loss to the Dodgers, so the Angels decided to swap him out for the fresh arm of Brooks Pounders. The 28-year-old should find himself back up with the big club when another reliever is needed.
More News
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Picks up 11th hold Sunday•
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Homers remain an issue•
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Earns first career save Friday versus Rangers•
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Notches third hold Thursday•
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Expected to make bullpen•
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Candidate to land bullpen job•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...